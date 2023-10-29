BREAKING: Badgers land commitment from 2024 in-state WR

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 wide receiver Langdon Nordgaard, he announced on X Sunday.

Nordgaard, a Wisconsin native, will commit to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

He had taken a number of visits to Wisconsin, including a couple of unofficial visits on gamedays, such as Rutgers and Buffalo, and came to the decision to commit this weekend.

The 2024 wide receiver joins four-star Kyan Berry Johnson as the commits at the position for the Badgers in the cycle.

A 6’4, 195-pound receiver out of De Pere, Wisconsin, Nordgaard is considered a two-star prospect by 247Sports and the 34th-best player in the state for the 2024 class.

Nordgaard is now the third walk-on in the 2024 class for the Badgers, joining quarterback Milos Spasojevic and linebacker Drew Braam.