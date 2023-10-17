BREAKING: Badgers land commitment from 2024 in-state LB

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 linebacker Drew Braam, he announced on X Tuesday.

#Badgers land their second preferred walk-on in 2 days.



Here, a commitment from LB Drew Braam. https://t.co/34mLZaXPme — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 17, 2023

Braam, a Wisconsin native, will commit to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

The 2024 linebacker joins Landon Gauthier as the commits at the position group for the Badgers in the upcoming recruiting cycle.

Braam had earned four offers, including ones from Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Miami(OH), and South Dakota State, but chose to commit to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

A 6’2, 215-pound linebacker out of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Braam is considered a two-star prospect by 247Sports and the 25th-best player in the state for the 2024 class.

Braam was committed to South Dakota State, but a visit to Madison this past weekend led to a flip to Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on.

Braam joins 2024 quarterback Milos Spasojevic as the second walk-on commitment for the Badgers in the last two days.