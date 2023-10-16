BREAKING: Badgers land commitment from 2024 QB

The Wisconsin Badgers have secured a commitment from 2024 quarterback Milos Spasojevic, he announced on X Monday.

#Badgers land 2024 QB Milos Spasojevic as a preferred walk-on. https://t.co/jxQzSsEdX8 — Bucky’s 5th Quarter (@B5Q) October 16, 2023

Spasojevic, a Minnesota native, will commit to the Badgers as a preferred walk-on.

The 2024 quarterback joins four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer as the two recruits at the position for the Badgers in the recruiting cycle.

Spasojevic came down for a visit to Wisconsin in June, where he spent a majority of the time with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo, while also having a few conversations with head coach Luke Fickell at the end of the visit.

During that time, Spasojevic shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter that Longo “really likes my potential and fit within the offense.”

With Spasojevic in the fold, the Badgers now have six quarterbacks on the roster for 2024: Braedyn Locke, Myles Burkett, Nick Evers, Cole LaCrue, Mabrey Mettauer, and Spasojevic.

Each of the other five signal-callers will be on scholarship.