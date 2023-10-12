Badgers interested in 2025 three-star safety with 17 offers, including Georgia

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 4-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 19 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while their most recent win came over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 24-13 fashion.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2025 three-star safety Jovan Clark, who came down for his second gameday visit to Madison.

With his first visit coming under previous representation, Clark felt the visit “got better than the last time” due to the “live fans and the atmosphere”.

The Badgers envision Clark playing Tressel’s feature “Dollar” position, which has the safety talking with both defensive coordinator Mike Tressel and outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell.

“It’s been good. Been building a relationship with Coach Mitchell and Coach Tressel,” Clark said. “They just been telling me where they see me playing at, and they can’t wait to see my Junior tape.”

Clark’s goal for that junior season: continue to hit the books and get both stronger and faster to prepare for the physicality, while remaining a playmaker.

The Illinois native has seen 17 offers come his way thus far, including ones from Georgia, Louisville, and Kansas.

Those three schools are among the standouts for the safety, alongside Missouri, Syracuse, Central Michigan, and Wisconsin.

The 6’0, 195-pound defensive back does have a visit planned to another Big Ten school this fall, as Clark will likely be at Michigan this weekend.

With interest starting to pile on from a number of schools, Clark is looking for a place that views him as an asset as he continues his recruiting journey.

The Badgers are looking to incorporate that “Dollar” position in Tressel’s defense in the future, which means prioritizing it in the latest recruiting classes, and they're coming in with true interest in the 2025 recruit for that spot.