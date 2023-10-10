Badgers interested 6’8 2025 in-state OL

The Wisconsin Badgers have started the season 4-1, with their lone loss coming against now No. 13 Washington State in a close bout on the road, while their most recent win came over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in 24-13 fashion.

The on-the-field product is certainly coming together, but that’s not the lone focus for the Badgers, who have been extremely busy on the recruiting front, bringing in a significant number of visitors for each of their two home games thus far.

Among the bunch was 2025 offensive lineman Brayden Thompson, who came down for the Badgers’ 38-17 win over Georgia Southern.

Thompson camped with the Badgers in June and returned for a visit to Camp Randall Stadium, which was a cool experience, given the personal connection of being a hometown fan.

“I got to see the campus a little more and that was cool being a hometown kid getting to see more from the football standpoint of the team I’ve grown up watching,” Thompson shared to Bucky’s 5th Quarter. “I also got to feel a little more of the college town really coming together for the game.”

Thompson has kept in contact with the Badgers’ recruiters, who have checked in about the current season.

Thus far, the in-state 6’8 offensive lineman is seeing interest from several Big Ten schools, with standouts including Minnesota and Illinois.

In addition, the Kettle Moraine student has visits planned to Northern Illinois, Indiana, Northwestern, South Dakota State, and Michigan State this fall, marking a busy fall for the junior.