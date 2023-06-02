BREAKING: 2024 PG Daniel Freitag commits to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers have landed 2024 four-star point guard Daniel Freitag, he announced live on Friday.

We got a teaser https://t.co/SSNwYYaHoS — Rohan Chakravarthi (@RohanChakrav) June 2, 2023

Freitag, a Minnesota native, had been down to five schools: Minnesota, Virginia, Notre Dame, Baylor, and Wisconsin, and ultimately chose the school that gave him his first offer nearly two years ago.

It’s been a significant race for the point guard, who is a two-sport recruit, having played wide receiver at Jefferson High School.

However, Freitag is focusing on basketball for the 2023 season, transferring to Southern California Academy, a school that doesn't have a football program, for his senior season.

Freitag initially was going to wait on his recruitment, but felt it was time to announce his decision on Friday after narrowing down to his Top 5 choices on Thursday.

Here’s what the 2024 guard had to say about Wisconsin, per 247Sports’s Travis Branham.

“Wisconsin was my first offer approaching two years from today and they have stayed consistent expressing that they want me. I think that was noted when putting them in the top five.”

Wisconsin’s approach to Freitag was drastic, as they chose to put all of their eggs in one basket, electing to single-handedly focus on the Minnesota native and not offer other point guards in the 2024 class.

It paid off, as the Badgers have their point guard of the future, and an eventual successor to Chucky Hepburn, the team’s current top combo guard.