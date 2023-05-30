 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 in-state 4-star Kon Knueppel taking unofficial visit to Wisconsin

The Badgers are bringing in the top player in the state for an unofficial visit.

The Wisconsin Badgers are hosting 2024 in-state four-star wing Kon Knueppel on an unofficial visit set for June 21st, according to Mark Miller.

The top player in the state of Wisconsin, Knueppel had an elite stretch of games on the EYBL platform recently, averaging 28.2 points per game, while shooting 51/47.9/81.8 from the field over five games.

Overall, Knueppel is currently the leading scorer in the Nike EYBL, averaging 22.5 points per game, including a recent performance of 37 points for Phenom University.

The top-40 wing is fielding tons of interest, as he’s scheduled official visits for Ohio State and Louisville after already taking officials to Notre Dame, Stanford, and Virginia thus far.

Still, Wisconsin could be an appealing candidate for the four-star, given the hometown status, but it’ll be a competitive race for the Wisconsin standout’s services this summer.

