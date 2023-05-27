Badgers interested in SEC transfer C Will McNair Jr.

The Wisconsin Badgers have reportedly reached out to Mississippi State transfer center Will McNair Jr., according to The Portal Report.

Mississippi State (D1) transfer Will McNair Jr. told @ThePortalReport that he has heard from the following programs:



Vanderbilt

Wisconsin

Nebraska

Tulsa

Temple

Georgetown

Western Kentucky

George Washington

UTEP pic.twitter.com/dTUCQcLCQ9 — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) May 24, 2023

McNair, a 6’11, 265-pound fifth-year senior, averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds last season after transferring from New Mexico State, where he played for three years.

The Badgers are returning their starting five from a season ago in Chucky Hepburn, Connor Essegian, Max Klesmit, Tyler Wahl, and Steven Crowl, while adding former four-star recruit A.J. Storr via the transfer portal.

Additionally, the Badgers are bringing in center Gus Yalden, forward Nolan Winter, and guard John Blackwell in their 2023 recruiting class, adding an influx of depth to a team that struggled with the issue last season.

However, the Badgers have been interested in adding a big man this offseason, which hasn't happened yet, and could be the case with McNair, who is looking for his third home in three seasons after seeing minimal playing time at Mississippi State.

While McNair hasn't seen much success at the collegiate level, he would provide the Badgers with a 265-pound body, something they lacked in 2022.