Badgers offer 2025 five-star G, four-star PF

The Wisconsin Badgers dipped their feet into the 2025 recruiting class on Monday, offering five-star guard Jalen Haralson and four-star power forward Trent Sisley scholarships.

Haralson, seen as the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, as well as the No. 9 player overall in the 2025 class, earned his eighth Big Ten offer, and his 12th overall.

After a great conversation, I am blessed to receive a Division 1 offer from the University of Wisconsin. Thanks to Coach Gard for this opportunity! pic.twitter.com/ulAzKDIeWF — Jalen Haralson (@JalenHaralson3) May 1, 2023

Sisley, seen as the No. 2 player in the state of Indiana, as well as the No. 41 player overall in the 2025 class, earned his seventh Big Ten offer, and his ninth overall.

While the Badgers are seen as an outside shot for the out-of-state targets, they’re now entering the sweepstakes for two top 2025 recruits, which should continue as the offseason goes along.