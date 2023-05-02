 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Badgers offer 2025 five-star G, four-star PF

The Badgers are offering two marquee out-of-state recruits for the 2025 class.

By RohanChakravarthi
/ new

The Wisconsin Badgers dipped their feet into the 2025 recruiting class on Monday, offering five-star guard Jalen Haralson and four-star power forward Trent Sisley scholarships.

Haralson, seen as the No. 1 player in the state of Indiana, as well as the No. 9 player overall in the 2025 class, earned his eighth Big Ten offer, and his 12th overall.

Sisley, seen as the No. 2 player in the state of Indiana, as well as the No. 41 player overall in the 2025 class, earned his seventh Big Ten offer, and his ninth overall.

While the Badgers are seen as an outside shot for the out-of-state targets, they’re now entering the sweepstakes for two top 2025 recruits, which should continue as the offseason goes along.

More From Bucky's 5th Quarter

Loading comments...