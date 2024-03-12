Wisconsin volleyball: Three Badgers named to US National Team training camp

Three Badgers earned the honor of training with the US Women’s national volleyball team this Spring.

Wisconsin standouts Sarah Franklin, Carter Booth and Devyn Robinson are getting the opportunity to train with the USA Volleyball team at the USA Volleyball Spring Training Camp in Anaheim, Cali. under the direction of Head Coach Karch Kirly.

The camp takes place this week March 10-16 and will close with a Red-Blue scrimmage, which will occur at 9:30 a.m. PT Saturday.

The trio of Badgers each have previous experience with Team USA. Booth is making her fourth appearance in a U.S. uniform after winning a gold medal with the 2019 Girls U18 National Team at the FIVB World Championships with teammates Devyn Robinson and CC Crawford. Robinson was named to the 2020 U.S. Collegiate National Team – Gold, while this marks the second appearance for Franklin with the U.S. National Training team.

All three earns All-Big Ten first team honors this past season while Franklin was named the AVCA National Player of the Year after her incredible season.

Congrats to all three Badgers on the accomplishment.