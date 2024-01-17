Wisconsin volleyball: Roster notes ahead of spring season

As the Wisconsin Badgers prepare for a brief spring season, players who have departed are finding new homes across the NCAA.

Former defensive specialist Sydney Reed transferred from Wisconsin to the West Virginia Mountaineers. Reed, a Glenelg, Maryland native, moves closer to home for a final season as a graduate transfer. Reed played in seven matches and tallied three digs and three service aces on the season.





✏️: Sydney Reed

: Libero

: Grad Student

⬅️: Wisconsin

➡️: West Virginia#CollegeVBTransfers | #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/oeWzRW9zTD — College VBall Transfers (@CVBTransfers) January 10, 2024

Ella Wrobel found a new home within the Big Te as she will play for the Ohio State Buckeyes next season. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter had her early career with Wisconsin hampered by injuries and did not play in any matches this season. As a freshman in 2022, Wrobel played in six matches and tallied 10 kills.

The only incoming player for Wisconsin in this recent transfer portal period is former Montana Grizzlies setter Carly Anderson, who committed to the Badgers earlier in January. Otherwise, UW will welcome in a freshman class of six players in 2024.

Professional Badgers

Two other players who left the program have new homes in the professional ranks.

Temi Thomas-Ailara was selected in the second round of the Pro Volleyball Federation’s inaugural draft by the San Diego Mojo. Additionally, the Mojo lists former UW outside hitter Grace Loberg on its roster, while the Omaha Supernovas boast two former Badgers in Sydney Hilley and Danielle Hart.

The new league, which is set to start playing its games on Jan. 24, will hopefully provide more great collegiate players a chance to keep their volleyball careers alive in the US. There is no national TV deal listed yet, but the Las Vegas Rise has a local TV deal and the Supernovas have a radio deal according to a write-up from VolleyballMag. So, I guess get those long-range AM radios out if you want to try and hear those former Badgers play.

On the other hemisphere, former setter Izzy Ashburn signed with the Polish professional volleyball team Energa MKS Kalisz Volleyball. The team is based in Kalisz, which Wikipedia says is one of the oldest cities in Poland. Hopefully, Julia Orzoł can help her learn some Polish quickly.

Congrats to all the Badgers beginning their professional careers.