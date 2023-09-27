Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-0 sweep over the Indiana Hooisers, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated on the road against the No. 22 Ohio State Buckeyes, with tip slated for 7 P.M. CT on Wednesday.

The Badgers, who stand at 11-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play with two consecutive sweeps, defeating Northwestern on the road before dominating Indiana in their Big Ten home opener.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated five ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, and No. 24 Tennessee.

They’ll get a chance to improve on that number with a road matchup against the Buckeyes on Wednesday before returning home to face the Michigan Wolverines on Sunday.

Stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!

