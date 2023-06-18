Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers get three commitments to 2025 recruiting class

While many Wisconsin Badgers sports fans have been paying lots of attention to new head football coach Luke Fickell’s recruiting run this summer, the volleyball team is also making some waves for its recruiting of late.

Head coach Kelly Sheffield shared three “BINGO’s” this week, with three new volleyball recruits announcing their verbal commitment for the Badgers’ 2025 class.

Madison Quest, Natalie Wardlow and Addy Horner gave their commitment to join UW in 2025.

Quest — a Badger legacy whose parents were both UW athletes — announced her commitment to Wisconsin Thursday. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter from Pewaukee is rated as the top prospect in 2025 in the state

I am SO EXCITED to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin to further my academic and volleyball career!! Go Badgers ❤️ @BadgerVB pic.twitter.com/F2hUAF4EiI — Madison Quest (@madison_quest) June 16, 2023

Quest helped lead her school, Divine Savior Holy Angels High School in Milwaukee, to a state title in volleyball this past fall, finishing off the final with the winning kill in the state title match. Quest also plays for the club team, Milwaukee Sting.

Wisconsin’s next commit is middle blocker Natalie Wardlow, who announced her pledge Friday. The 6-foot-5 middle blocker from Lincoln, Nebraska plays her high school ball at Lincoln Southeast and notched 203 kills last season. She plays her club ball for Nebraska One.

I am so excited to announce my commitment to the University of Wisconsin to continue my academic & volleyball career. I want to thank my family, friends, coaches & teammates for all your support. Thank you to @KellyPSheffield @BrittDildine & @GaryScottWhite. Go Badgers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aEuKvxWbCz — Natalie Wardlow (@natalie_wardlow) June 17, 2023

Addy Horner rounds out the Badgers’ hot recruiting start for the 2025 class. The 6-foot-3 setter from Wheaton, Illinois announced Sunday morning her pledge to Wisconsin. Horner stars for St. Francis High School — the same high school as former Badger Molly Haggerty — and plays club volleyball with 1st Alliance Volleyball — the same club team that produced Dana Rettke and Lauren Barnes.

I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Wisconsin. I want to thank all my coaches, teammates, family and friends that have helped me along the way. Go badgers!! pic.twitter.com/pWPeatVp4T — Addy Horner (@AddyHorner1) June 18, 2023

Those three pieces will definitely provide a strong front row for Wisconsin down the line. Horner’s pledge as a setter is interesting, as UW has the commitment of Charlie Fuerbringer, the top-rated setter in the country in the class of 2024. UW also has pledges in that class from middle blocker Tosia Serafinowska from Poland and defensive specialist Lola Schumacher from Carmel, Indiana.

The Badgers continue to reload, and more commitments are likely to follow as Wisconsin’s roster is heavy on upperclassmen.