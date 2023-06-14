Wisconsin volleyball: 2023 Big Ten schedule announced for Badgers

A few weeks ago, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team announced the dates for its 2023 non-conference slate. Now, we have the full schedule for Badger fans.
UW will kick off the search for its fifth-straight Big Ten title against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Ill. on Friday, Sept. 22.
Okay everyone it's happening!!!— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) June 14, 2023
We asked for help to announce our @b1gvolleyball schedule.
: https://t.co/rrXzecIqFS pic.twitter.com/Stf9CN0TPz
The conference schedule — released by the Big Ten Wednesday morning — will include two three-game homesteads. The first will include home games against Rutgers, Maryland and Ohio State on Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 18. The other will include a likely crucial stretch featuring the season’s only Border Battle against Minnesota on Oct. 29, a tilt against the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 1 and a final contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 4.
The Badgers will then go on a four-game road trip in November, including matchups against Penn State and Purdue, before closing out the season at the UW Field House with matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes.
The first round of the NCAA Tournament would start at select sites on Nov. 30. The Badgers’ full schedule is listed below.
Wisconsin 2023 Volleyball Schedule (home matches in bold)
Aug. 19 vs. UIC Flames (exhibition) — UW Field House, 1 p.m.
Aug. 25 vs. Baylor Bears (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. TCU Horned Frogs (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.
Aug. 30 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, Time TBD
Aug. 31 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 3 vs. Tennessee Volunteers — UW Field House, 1 p.m.
Sept. 7 vs. Arizona Wildcats — UW Field House, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes — UW Field House, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs. No. 13 Marquette Golden Eagles (in Milwaukee) — Fiserv Forum, Time TBD
Sept. 17 at No. 12 Florida Gators — Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, 1:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Northwestern Wildcats — Welsh-Ryan Arena, Time TBD
Sept. 24 vs. Indiana Hoosiers — UW Field House, Time TBD
Sept. 29 at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes — Covelli Center, Time TBD
Oct. 1 vs. Michigan Wolverines — UW Field House, Time TBD
Oct. 4 at Iowa Hawkeyes — XTream Arena, Time TBD
Oct. 7 at Illinois Fighting Illini — Huff Hall, Time TBD
Oct. 13 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights — UW Field House, Time TBD
Oct. 15 vs. Maryland Terrapins — UW Field House, Time TBD
Oct. 18 vs. No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes — UW Field House, Time TBD
Oct. 21 at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers — Devaney Center, Time TBD
Oct. 27 at Michigan State Spartans — Breslin Center, Time TBD
Oct. 29 vs. No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers — UW Field House, Time TBD
Nov. 1 vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers — UW Field House, Time TBD
Nov. 4 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini — UW Field House, Time TBD
Nov. 10 at Maryland Terrapins — Xfinity Center Pavilion, Time TBD
Nov. 11 at No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions — Rec Hall, Time TBD
Nov. 17 at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers — Holloway Gymnasium, Time TBD
Nov. 18 at Indiana Hoosiers — Wilkinson Hall, Time TBD
Nov. 24 vs. No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, UW Field House, Time TBD
Nov. 25 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, UW Field House, Time TBD
Loading comments...