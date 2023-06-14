Wisconsin volleyball: 2023 Big Ten schedule announced for Badgers

A few weeks ago, the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team announced the dates for its 2023 non-conference slate. Now, we have the full schedule for Badger fans.

UW will kick off the search for its fifth-straight Big Ten title against the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Ill. on Friday, Sept. 22.

The conference schedule — released by the Big Ten Wednesday morning — will include two three-game homesteads. The first will include home games against Rutgers, Maryland and Ohio State on Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 18. The other will include a likely crucial stretch featuring the season’s only Border Battle against Minnesota on Oct. 29, a tilt against the Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 1 and a final contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Oct. 4.

The Badgers will then go on a four-game road trip in November, including matchups against Penn State and Purdue, before closing out the season at the UW Field House with matches against the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Iowa Hawkeyes.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament would start at select sites on Nov. 30. The Badgers’ full schedule is listed below.

Wisconsin 2023 Volleyball Schedule (home matches in bold)

Aug. 19 vs. UIC Flames (exhibition) — UW Field House, 1 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Baylor Bears (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. TCU Horned Frogs (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, Time TBD

Aug. 31 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs. Tennessee Volunteers — UW Field House, 1 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. Arizona Wildcats — UW Field House, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes — UW Field House, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. No. 13 Marquette Golden Eagles (in Milwaukee) — Fiserv Forum, Time TBD

Sept. 17 at No. 12 Florida Gators — Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Northwestern Wildcats — Welsh-Ryan Arena, Time TBD

Sept. 24 vs. Indiana Hoosiers — UW Field House, Time TBD

Sept. 29 at No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes — Covelli Center, Time TBD

Oct. 1 vs. Michigan Wolverines — UW Field House, Time TBD

Oct. 4 at Iowa Hawkeyes — XTream Arena, Time TBD

Oct. 7 at Illinois Fighting Illini — Huff Hall, Time TBD

Oct. 13 vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights — UW Field House, Time TBD

Oct. 15 vs. Maryland Terrapins — UW Field House, Time TBD

Oct. 18 vs. No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes — UW Field House, Time TBD

Oct. 21 at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers — Devaney Center, Time TBD

Oct. 27 at Michigan State Spartans — Breslin Center, Time TBD

Oct. 29 vs. No. 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers — UW Field House, Time TBD

Nov. 1 vs. No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers — UW Field House, Time TBD

Nov. 4 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini — UW Field House, Time TBD

Nov. 10 at Maryland Terrapins — Xfinity Center Pavilion, Time TBD

Nov. 11 at No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions — Rec Hall, Time TBD

Nov. 17 at No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers — Holloway Gymnasium, Time TBD

Nov. 18 at Indiana Hoosiers — Wilkinson Hall, Time TBD

Nov. 24 vs. No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers, UW Field House, Time TBD

Nov. 25 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes, UW Field House, Time TBD