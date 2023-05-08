Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers’ 2023 non-conference schedule announced

Wisconsin volleyball will host three non-conference games at the UW Field House and take on some familiar foes on their travels after the Badgers announced their out of conference schedule Monday afternoon.

To kick off the fall season, UW will host the UIC Flames in an exhibition match, instead of a traditional intra-squad scrimmage on Aug. 19 at the Field House.

The real play begins with the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge in Minneapolis, Minn., where the Badgers will take on familiar foe and the No. 15-ranked Baylor Bears on Friday, Aug. 24 and the TCU Horned Frogs the following day.

UW has clashed with Bears four times in the past four seasons, including a Final Four clash in 2019 where the Badgers prevailed 3-1 to advance to the national title game. The Badgers also played TCU in 2021 and 2022, winning each contest.

UW will then play two matches against the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday Aug. 30 and Thursday Aug. 31. Last year, the Razorbacks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Wisconsin finally comes back to Madison for a three-game homestead, kicking off the home season against the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, Sept. 3. After that, the Badgers take on the Arizona Wildcats and the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 7 and 8.

UW will then play in-state rival Marquette Golden Eagles on Sept. 13 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee — the first ever NCAA Volleyball match at the arena. Head coach Kelly Sheffield said he hopes the match can break the Badgers’ attendance record, which occurred last year when the Badgers hosted Florida at the Kohl Center.

After that in-state clash, the Badgers travel down to Gainesville to take on the No. 12 Florida Gators. Both the Gators and Golden Eagles reached the Sweet Sixteen last year.

While the dates and times for the conference schedule are yet to be determined, the opponents UW will play have been. The Badgers will face home and away contests against conference heavyweights Nebraska, Ohio State and Purdue, as well as Indiana, Iowa, Maryland and Illinois.

The Badgers will host the only Border Battle of the year against Minnesota. Wisconsin also will play only one home contest against Michigan and Rutgers. UW will play one road match against Michigan State, Northwestern and Penn State. We’ll write something about that once the full schedule is posted.

Wisconsin 2023 Volleyball Non-Conference Schedule (home matches in bold)

Aug. 19 vs. UIC Flames (exhibition) — UW Field House, 1 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs. Baylor Bears (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. TCU Horned Frogs (in Minneapolis, Minn.) — Maturi Pavilion, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, Time TBD

Aug. 31 at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks — Barnhill Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 3 vs Tennessee Volunteers — UW Field House, 1 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs Arizona Wildcats — UW Field House, 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs Miami (FL) Hurricanes — UW Field House, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. No. 13 Marquette Golden Eagles (in Milwaukee) — Fiserv Forum, Time TBD

Sept. 17 at No. 12 Florida Gators — Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, 1:30 p.m.