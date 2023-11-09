Wisconsin Volleyball: Badgers add six players to the 2024 signing class

On national signing day, the Wisconsin Badgers had six players announce their intentions to join the program for the 2024-25 freshman class.

With a roster heavy with seniors and upperclassmen, head coach Kelly Sheffield is bringing in a big class with players in a variety of different positions.

Here’s a look at the six players who will join the Badgers next fall.

Charlie Fuerbringer

Setter, 5-foot-11, Hermosa Beach, California

The centerpiece in Wisconsin’s 2024 signing class is Charlie Fuerbringer. Fuerbringer is the number one ranked setter in the class according to PrepVolleyball.com and considered the second best overall prospect by Prep Dig.

Fuerbringer, who won a state championship at her Southern California high school, Mira Costa, earned numerous accolades in the region for her play in indoor volleyball. Fuerbringer also played for her high school’s beach volleyball team and was an AAU champion in beach volleyball as well.

Fuerbringer also has championship lineage: her mother, Joy (McKienzie) Fuerbringer played at Long Beach State (1990-94), leading the 49ers to the 1993 NCAA Championship.

Fuerbringer’s addition seems to signal that the Badgers could shift back to a 5-1 offensive system, as Sheffield praised her versatility and said she can “positively affect play with her back-court defense, blocking, attacking, and behind the service line.”

Charlie Fuerbringer



Setter

: Setter

: Hermosa Beach, Calif.



Welcome to the Badger family, Charlie! pic.twitter.com/y3ldiOmFmj — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Trinity Shadd-Ceres

Outside hitter, 5-foot-11, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

A decorated mulit-sport athlete, Trinity Shadd-Ceres is an intriguing signing at the outside for Wisconsin.

Along with being named 2023 Senior Female Volleyball Athlete of the Year in Canada and playing as a member of Canada’s U19 Women’s National Team this past year, Shadd-Ceres won Track and Field Athlete on the Year Honors in both 2022 and 2023. As a long jumper, Shadd-Ceres set the Canadian long jump record in many youth age groups.

Shadd-Ceres’ jumping ability has Sheffield excited about her potential for volleyball and what she can add for the Badgers’ attack.

“She has a great platform and will be a very good college passer,” Sheffield said. “She gets off the floor quick and on the ball in a hurry while attacking. She can terminate at the net and has the ability to be a very good backrow attacker.”

Trinity Shadd-Ceres



Welcome to the Badger family, Trinity!



Outside Hitter

: Outside Hitter

: Kitchener, Ontario, Canada pic.twitter.com/UptjWYqQ54 — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Antonina Serafinowska

Middle blocker, 6-foot-4, Kiekrz, Poland

Once again dipping into the international route, Sheffield secured the signing of middle blocker Antonina “Tosia” Serafinowska.

Serafinowska is Wisconsin’s second player from Poland to join the Badgers after fan favorite Julia Orzoł. The 6-foot-4 rangy middle blocker has played for various Polish Youth National Teams, earning multiple medals with the team in some tournaments.

Sheffield believes Serafinowska can become an “elite blocker” with her tools and is excited about how she can develop in the program.

“She is a smooth athlete who is very competitive and wants to be great,” Sheffield said.

If Serafinowska is anything like Orzoł, I’m sure Badger fans will be very happy with the addition.

Antonina "Tosia" Serafinowska



Middle Blocker

Kiekrz, Poland

: Kiekrz, Poland pic.twitter.com/6VXTf31XMB — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Maile Chan

Libero/Defensive Specialist, 5-foot-3, Portland, Oregon

The Badgers once again reach out West for the signing of Maile Chan.

The 5-foot-3 libero — who is rated the number one libero and sixth best player in the state — has played on US Youth National Teams and recently trained with FC Barca Volleyball (the same FC Barcelona that has the world famous soccer club) during the past semester.

Sheffield, who called Chan a “baller,” thinks her move to play in Spain illustrates her drive to improve and said she’s getting better and better every time he sees her play.

“She is fearless in the backcourt, is a very good passer and very quick,” Sheffield said.

Maile Chan



Excited to have you in a Badger uniform, Mai!



✍️: Maile Chan

Portland, Ore.

: Portland, Ore. pic.twitter.com/EOi0DHePMk — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Lola Schumacher

Libero/Defensive Specialist, 5-foot-5, Carmel, Indiana

Defensive specialist Lola Schumacher is the 46h ranked player in the country according to PrepVolleyball.com and she was recently named to the AVCA Girl’s High School All-American First Team.

Schumacher, who helped her club team, the powerhouse Munciana Volleyball, win an AAU national championship last season, “owned the gym” during multiple Badger camps, according to Sheffield. He believes that competitive drive will help her become key for the Wisconsin program.

“She’s confident, fearless, a leader and has a drive to be the best player she can be,” Sheffield said.

Lola Schumacher



Carmel, Ind.

: Carmel, Ind.

: Libero/ Defensive Specialist



Welcome to the Badger family, @Schumacher79645! pic.twitter.com/lt0LWnjHIv — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Morgan Van Wie

Setter, 6-foot, Waunakee, Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s one in-state signing in the class, Morgan Van Wie has a short trip to campus when she joins in 2024.

The Waunakee High School product was named to the All-Conference First Team this past season and was named an AAU All-American in 2021. She’s helped her high school to win two Badger Large Conference Championships and two Regional Championships in her career.

As a setter, Sheffield said Van Wie’s progress is exciting him and thinks she will add a good energy to UW’s program.

“She has a spirit and energy that others want to play with and for,” Sheffield said.

Morgan Van Wie



Setter

: Setter

: Waunakee, Wis. pic.twitter.com/h2NaXTRsGA — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) November 8, 2023

Congrats to all six players who will join the Badger program!