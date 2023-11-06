Wisconsin volleyball: Carter Booth earns Defensive Player of the Week honors

A Wisconsin Badgers player has earned weekly conference honors for a second consecutive week.

Sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth has won Defensive Player of the Week honors, the second time she has earned those plaudits this season.

The 6-foot-7 middle blocker, who transferred from Minnesota over the off-season, posted 2.43 blocks per set in UW’s two matches this past week. Against Purdue, Booth put up seven blocks including two solo blocks. In Saturday’s match against Illinois, Booth tallied 10 blocks, which is tied for the second highest mark in Badger history in a three-set match.

Along with the block party, Booth had 16 kills over the last two matches and hit .406. She leads the conference in both blocks per set and hitting percentage.

The Denver-native last won defensive player of the week honors in the conference on Oct. 2, when she tallied 13 blocks in two matches against Ohio State and Michigan — both 3-0 sweeps for UW.

Last week, outside hitter Sarah Franklin earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Middle blocker CC Crawford also has been named a conference defensive player of the week this season.

Up next for Wisconsin, the Badgers have an east coast swing, playing at Maryland on Friday night and at No. 15 Penn State on Saturday evening. That Penn State match will be live on Big Ten Network at 7 p.m.