Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-1 loss to the No. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions, the Wisconsin Badgers are continuing their four-match road stretch with a bout against the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers.

Last week, the Badgers swept the Maryland Terrapins on Friday, but fell to Penn State on the second day of a back-to-back, losing 25-23, 27-29, 23-25, 18-25.

The Badgers faced off against Purdue just two weeks ago, where they dropped their first set in weeks at the UW Field House, but ultimately pulled away with a 3-1 win.

Now, they’ll travel to West Lafayette in an attempt to complete the sweep of their conference foe, looking to bounce back after dropping to No. 3 in the AVCA Rankings this week.

A regular mainstay at the No. 2 spot behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Badgers fell one spot in favor of the Stanford Cardinal, despite having one less loss than the latter this season.

The Badgers come in with a 23-2 record, with both losses coming on the road, which will be the case again on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers come in with a 17-8 record, including 11-5 in conference play, coming in as winners of three straight since their loss to Wisconsin, beating Penn State, Minnesota, and Michigan State.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Friday evening?