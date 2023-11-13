Badgers drop to No. 3 in AVCA Poll after loss to Penn State

On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Wisconsin Badgers dropped a tough 3-1 loss to the then-No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions on the road, which was their second loss of the season.

Coming off a 3-0 win over the Maryland Terrapins, the Badgers took the first set on the road 25-23, but then lost 27-29, 23-25, and 18-25 in consecutive sets, losing their first match since October 21st, when they traveled to face the-now No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Now, in the latest AVCA Rankings, the Badgers’ loss was reflected, as Wisconsin dropped from No. 2 to No. 3.

Here’s the top 10 in this week’s AVCA Rankings, with first-place votes in parentheses.

1. Nebraska(64): 25-0

2. Stanford: 22-3

3. Wisconsin: 23-2

4. Louisville: 23-3

5. Texas: 19-4

6. Oregon: 22-5

7. Pittsburgh: 22-4

8. Tennessee: 21-3

9. Georgia Tech: 21-4

10. Arkansas: 22-4

The Badgers continue a four-match road trip this week, facing the No. 16 Purdue Boilermakers on Friday and the Indiana Hoosiers on Sunday before the long-awaited rematch against Nebraska next week at the UW-Field House.