Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-0 sweep over the Maryland Terrapins, the Wisconsin Badgers are concluding their back-to-back with a match against the No. 15 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, looking to continue their success on the road.

Last week, the Badgers defeated the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers 3-1 and the Illini in a two-game home stretch.

Now, Wisconsin is in the middle of a three-game road stretch, which started with Maryland on Friday and continues with Penn State on Saturday before another match with Purdue next Wednesday.

The Badgers, coming in with an 23-1 record, have swept 13 of their last 15 opponents, with the Nebraska and Purdue matchups being the lone difference, and will look to add Penn State to the list.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions come in with a 16-8 record, including 10-5 in conference play, most recently snapping a three-match losing streak with a win over Michigan on Friday.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Saturday evening?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!