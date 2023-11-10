Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-0 sweep over the Illinois Fighting Illini, the Wisconsin Badgers are starting a back-to-back with a match against the Maryland Terrapins, looking to continue their success on the road.

Last week, the Badgers defeated the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers 3-1 and the Illini in a two-game home stretch.

Now, Wisconsin faces a tough road stretch, starting with the Terrapins on Friday before a road match with No. 15 Penn State on Saturday.

The Badgers, coming in with an 22-1 record, have swept 12 of their last 14 opponents, with the Nebraska and Purdue matchups being the lone difference, and will look to add Maryland to the list.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini come in with a 15-11 record, including 5-9 in conference play, losing both of their last two matchups via sweeps to Michigan State and Michigan, respectively.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Saturday evening?

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread and stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!