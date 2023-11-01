Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Game Thread

Fresh off a 3-0 sweep over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Border Battle, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers continue their home stretch with a match against the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday at 6 P.M. CT.

The Badgers set a major record in the Border Battle, shattering the viewership records by attracting 1.66 million viewers on Sunday, well past the 621,000 mark that Wisconsin set in their match against the-now No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers in October.

Now, the Badgers will focus on another ranked opponent in Purdue, who is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Badgers, coming in with an 20-1 record, have swept 11 of their last 12 opponents, with the Nebraska matchup being the lone difference, and will look to add Purdue to the list.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers come in with a 14-7 record, including 8-5 in conference play, looking to get back into the win column after their recent loss.

Can the Badgers get the victory on Wednesday evening?

