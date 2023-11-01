Badgers set major record in Border Battle vs. Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers shattered the record books on Sunday, as their Border Battle matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers smashed the viewership record in the first-ever volleyball match aired on FOX.

Shattering records: a new viewership record! pic.twitter.com/KdkAwFvd6s — Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) October 31, 2023

The match drew 1.66 million viewers, blowing past the 612,000 mark set when the Badgers faced off against the-now No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers on October 21st.

It’s been a year of record-breaking for the Badgers, who first played in front of over 17,000 fans at the Fiserv Forum earlier this year, a record for the most fans ever in an indoor volleyball match in NCAA history.

Then came the Nebraska match, which was also played in their football stadium, allowing a record-setting 90,000 fans to watch.

Now, the Badgers have set the viewership record for a college volleyball match, bringing more and more eyes to the sport.

Next up, the Badgers host the No. 19 Purdue Boilermakers at the UW Field House in a match set for 6 P.M. CT on Wednesday, airing on Big Ten+.