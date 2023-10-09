Badgers’ CC Crawford earns Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors

Wisconsin Badgers middle blocker CC Crawford’s play last week was rewarded by the Big Ten conference. The senior from Lansing, Kansas was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for her performances against Iowa and Illinois.

Crawford helped UW to two more sweeps this week, and was her usual impressive self on defense, tallying 12 total blocks in those two matches including seven blocks against the Illini — a season-high for a three-set match.

Crawford also pitched in with five digs in the matches and tallied two service aces across the weekend, demonstrating her versatility.

Across the season, Crawford is the eighth-best blocker in the conference, averaging 1.19 blocks per set and a total of 63 on the season.

It’s the second week in a row that a Badger has earned the Defensive Player of the Week award.

Sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth won the honors last week thanks to 13 total blocks across two matches against Ohio State and Michigan — including four in the third set against the Buckeyes.

Booth is the Big Ten’s leading blocker, averaging 1.53 blocks per set for 81 on the season, and also leads the conference in hitting percentage with .450.

Wisconsin fans will see the two stud middle blockers at home this weekend, as the Badgers host a pair of Big Ten matches this weekend beginning with Rutgers on Friday at 7 p.m., followed by Maryland on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Both matches can be streamed on B1G+.