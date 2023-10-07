Wisconsin Badgers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Game Thread

Fresh off a fifth straight 3-0 sweep, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, with tip slated for 6 P.M. CT on Saturday.

The Badgers, who stand at 14-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play hot, with sweeps against Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, and Iowa in each of its last five contests.

On Saturday, the Badgers will look for a sixth straight as they complete a two-game road trip before heading back home for a three-game home stretch.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State, with some major matchups coming up in October.

