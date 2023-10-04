Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes: Game Thread

Fresh off a fourth straight 3-0 sweep, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes, with tip slated for 7 P.M. CT on Wednesday.

The Badgers, who stand at 13-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play hot, with sweeps against Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan in each of its last four contests.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State.

In a week filled with road matches, the Badgers will look to kick things off against the Hawkeyes on Saturday before traveling to face Illinois on Saturday evening.

