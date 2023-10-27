Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans: Game Thread

Fresh off a tough 3-2 loss to the-now No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 2 Wisconsin Badgers will look to get back on track in a road bout against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.

The Badgers, coming in with an 18-1 record, had swept nine straight opponents in Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State (2x), Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, Rutgers, and Maryland prior to their Nebraska loss, and will look to add Michigan State to that mix.

The Spartans hold a 13-8 record on the season, including 5-5 in conference play, most recently losing on the road to the Minnesota Gophers.

Following Friday’s matchup, the Badgers will return to the UW Field House for a three-game home stretch, starting Sunday against Minnesota.

But, for now, their focus is on the Spartans as they look to return to the win column following a disappointing loss. Can they get the job done?

stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!