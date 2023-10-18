Badgers’ Sarah Franklin named Big Ten Player of the Week

Wisconsin Badgers outside hitter Sarah Franklin was named Big Ten Player of the Week, her first as a Badger as she helped her team to two more sweeps.

The award is Franklin’s third of her career, with the first two coming during her time at Michigan State.

Franklin helped the Badgers to a 2-0 weekend sweep over Rutgers and Maryland and tallied 34 kills (34-9-78) on the weekend. The Florida native averaged 5.67 kills per set, hit .321, and added five service aces. Against Maryland alone, Franklin had a match-high 18 kills, according to UW Communications.

Franklin also pitched in with 18 digs in the matches, recording two blocks and 40 points over the two days.

It’s now the third week in a row that a Badger has earned the Defensive Player of the Week award.

Last week, the honors went to Caroline “C.C.” Crawford, while sophomore middle blocker Carter Booth won the award two weeks ago in what has been a dominant stretch for the Badgers.

Wisconsin fans will see their star players back in action on Wednesday, when the Badgers host No. 22 Ohio State before the highly-anticipated weekend matchup with No. 2 Nebraska.

Both matches can be streamed on B1G+.