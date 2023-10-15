Wisconsin Badgers vs. Maryland Terrapins: Game Thread

Fresh off a seventh straight 3-0 sweep, the Wisconsin Badgers will look to remain undefeated at home against the Maryland Terrapins, with tip slated for 1 P.M. CT on Sunday.

The Badgers, who stand at 16-0 heading into the game, have started off Big Ten play hot, with sweeps against Northwestern, Indiana, Ohio State, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, and Rutgers in each of its last seven contests.

With the win over Maryland, Wisconsin has extended its winning streak to 24 consecutive sets, which started in a comeback effort against the No. 3 Florida Gators last month.

Thus far, Wisconsin has defeated six ranked opponents: No. 3 Florida, No. 21 Arkansas(twice), No. 15 Baylor, No. 24 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ohio State, with some major matchups coming up in October.

Wisconsin will get a chance to add to that number next week, as they finish their three-game home streak against No. 22 Ohio State on Wednesday.

But, for now, the focus is on Maryland, where the Badgers will look for an eight consecutive sweep.

Stay tuned for our postgame coverage of the matchup!

Leave all your thoughts down in the comments for our gameday thread!