Three Badgers receive All-Region NFCA awards

Although their season fell short, the Wisconsin Badgers saw some light at the end of the tunnel, as three players were named to the All-Region NFCA teams: Kayla Konwent, Katie Keller, and Maddie Schwartz.

Konwent earned the award for the third time in her career, finishing the season with a .377 batting average to go with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, and a 1.244 OPS.

Keller earned the award for a fourth time, hitting .381, while being a doubles machine with 15 on the season, working for a 1.085 OPS on the season.

Schwartz earned second-team honors for the second consecutive season after a 1.81 ERA season that involved 74 strikeouts in 139.1 innings, as well as a no-hitter on the year.

The Badgers finished their season with a 27-20 record, although they were bounced in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, crushing their postseason hopes and effectively ending their season.