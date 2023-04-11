Badgers dominate DePaul Blue Demons via run rule

The Wisconsin Badgers didn’t wait to get their bats going against the DePaul Blue Demons, putting up a five-run inning in the bottom of the first.

The runs started via a Brooke Kuffell double that drove a run in. Immediately after, Christaana Angelopul singled in another run.

The following batter, Peyton Bannon, hit a 3-run homerun off the pole in left field, and, all of a sudden, it was 5-0 Badgers.

B1 | Wisconsin 5, DePaul 0



It was coming soon enough @PeytonBannon sends her first home run of the year out of Goodman to blow things open for Wisconsin!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/J3WGe85AmM — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 11, 2023

In the second inning, the Badgers decided to continue their power hitting. Kayla Konwent hit her 9th home run of the season, a 2-run homer that was probably the farthest hit of the season for the strong hitter.

B2 | Wisconsin 7, DePaul 0



Annnndd @KKForHisGlory does it again Konwent sends a moon ball to the right center and Wisconsin extends its lead #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/m3Dz8znly9 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 11, 2023

Konwent’s homer gave the Badgers a commanding 7-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

This game was looking like it would be a run-rule game fast.

Through the first two innings, it was all Badgers. They were 4-5 with runners in scoring position and hitting .500 on the game.

The DePaul Blue Demons on the other hand were 2-9 hitting and 0-3 with runners in scoring position.

At the top of the third inning, plenty of players were subbed in with a big lead, including pitcher Tessa Magnanimo, who was replaced by Shelby Jacobson.

In the top of the third inning, Jacobson got two quick outs.

But, she then walked DePaul’s best hitter, Brooke Johnson, before giving up a double to Nicole Sullivan that scored in Johnson.

B4 | Wisconsin 9, DePaul 1



EDEN DEMPSEY‼️ @Eden_Dempsey rips her first hit of the season to the wall for an RBI #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Dp80eSeqZC — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 11, 2023

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Badgers scored on an error by the Blue Demons’ left fielder to make the score 8-1.

Eden Dempsey would hit a RBI double in the same inning to extend the lead 9-1, getting her first hit of the season.

Another big double from Emily Bojan down the right field line scored two more, increasing the lead to 11-1.

Going into the 5th inning, if the Blue Demons didn’t score, the game would be over with a run rule.

Gabi Salo would replace Jacobson during the top of the 5th inning in an attempt to finish the game.

Salo shut the Blue Demons down in the top of the 5th inning, providing the Badgers the victory via run-rule.