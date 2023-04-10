Badgers P Maddie Schwartz Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after No-Hitter

Wisconsin Badgers pitcher Maddie Schwartz won Big Ten Softball Pitcher of the Week after a dominant performance against the Purdue Boilermakers.

@maschwartz14 earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after holding the Boilermakers scoreless in 13.1 innings of work this last weekend. Oh, and she threw a complete game, no-hitter, too. pic.twitter.com/W9k4pbc9bc — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 10, 2023

Maddie Schwartz started the weekend with an extremely dominant performance, throwing the 11th No-Hitter in Badgers history.

MADDIE SCHWARTZ THROWS A NO-HITTER FOR JUST THE 11TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/apLBPHMrCM — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 7, 2023

On Sunday, Schwartz would follow up her spectacular performance with another great performance, going 6.1 innings strong and only giving up three hits.

During the weekend, Schwartz picked up two big wins, improving her record to 7-7 and lowering her ERA to 2.00.

To round out the weekend, Schwartz threw 13.1 innings only giving up three hits and a big NO-HITTER.