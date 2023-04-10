 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Badgers P Maddie Schwartz Wins Big Ten Pitcher of the Week after No-Hitter

Schwartz throws the 11th No-Hitter in Wisconsin Badgers History against the Purdue Boilermakers.

By MarcoMart1205
Wisconsin Badgers pitcher Maddie Schwartz won Big Ten Softball Pitcher of the Week after a dominant performance against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Maddie Schwartz started the weekend with an extremely dominant performance, throwing the 11th No-Hitter in Badgers history.

On Sunday, Schwartz would follow up her spectacular performance with another great performance, going 6.1 innings strong and only giving up three hits.

During the weekend, Schwartz picked up two big wins, improving her record to 7-7 and lowering her ERA to 2.00.

To round out the weekend, Schwartz threw 13.1 innings only giving up three hits and a big NO-HITTER.

