Wisconsin Softball sweeps Purdue on Easter Weekend

Domination was the way the Wisconsin Badgers Softball team’s play could best be described against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Starting on Friday, the Badgers didn’t hold back.

Friday’s game was a close game until the fifth inning, when the Badgers put together a 5-run inning.

But, this game was all pitcher Maddie Schwartz. A walk away from having a perfect game, Schwartz threw a no-hitter. It was an amazing game by Schwartz, who led the Badgers to a dominant win.

MADDIE SCHWARTZ THROWS A NO-HITTER FOR JUST THE 11TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/apLBPHMrCM — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) April 7, 2023

Kayla Konwent hit another home run during the game in the 7th inning to provide insurance late, making it her eighth homerun of the season.

Saturday was no different, as the Badgers would have similar dominance.

Tessa Magnanimo would throw a gem of a game, pitching seven shut-out innings with only four hits allowed. Magnanimo was dominant.

The Badgers bats jumped on Purdue starting pitcher Alex Enchazarreta right away.

In the first inning, the Badgers would score two runs on RBI’s by Brooke Kuffel and Peyton Bannon.

In the second, the Badgers would add another run.

Then, again in the fifth inning, the Badgers would make it their inning. It’s just something about the 5th inning that the Badgers love.

A three-run fifth inning put the game to 6-0 on a double from Bannon and a single by Rylie Crane.

In the 7th inning, Christaana Angelopulos would hit her second home run of the season to make it a 7-0 ball game.

Once again, it was a dominant performance by the Badgers.

Easter Sunday would be a similar situation, but a bit closer game than the first two.

The Badgers would jump on the Boilermakers again in the first inning via a Brooke Kuffel’s single. The Badgers could’ve made it a bigger inning, but they left the bases loaded, getting one run in the inning.

Immediately in the second inning, the Badgers tacked on to their lead. Konwent singled to score in Skylar Sirdashney. Then, Katie Keller singled in Konwent for an RBI of her own, making it a 3-0 ball game.

This was the game the Badgers didn't want to have one big inning. Instead, they decided to just keep scoring each inning.

In the third, the Badgers added another run, which was followed by another in the fourth inning, making the game 5-0.

Finally, in the seventh inning, the Boilermakers scored a run to make it a 5-1 ball game.

The Badgers improved to 7-2 in Big Ten play, placing them now as the 3rd seed in the Big Ten.

The Badgers are in for a huge weekend against the first place Northwestern Wildcats. Before that, they will have 3 games during the week.