Wisconsin Softball stays hot at Hoosier Classic

The Wisconsin Badgers Softball team just keeps winning! 8 straight games for the Badgers!

During the first two games of the weekend, the Badgers were in reasonably close games, beating Purdue Fort Wayne in a doubleheader: 3-0 and 5-0.

In the process, head coach Yvette Healy picked up her 500th career win.

Congratulations, @YvetteHealy ❤️#OnWisconsin

Great weekend for Coach Healy, and not just because of her career milestone. Her team is playing the best softball of the season.

Going into the second day of the weekend, the Badgers would only play better.

In the first game of Sunday against the IUPUI Jaguars, the bats exploded for 11 runs!

The hit of the game came from Freshman Emily Bojan, who picked up her first career hit in her first collegiate at bat. With the bases loaded, Bojan cleared the bases with a three-run RBI double.

The hit would end the game as the Badgers would go on to run-rule the Jaguars in an 11-2 finish.

EMILY BOJAN CLEARS THE BASES TO END THE GAME‼️

Gabi Salo would be credited with the win, improving to 2-0 on the season.

Their second game on Sunday came against a Big Ten Rival: the Indiana Hoosiers.

The bats stayed hot, as the Badgers went on to win the game after run-ruling the Hoosiers.

12-1 would be the final score after 5 innings.

Paytn Monticelli would continue the stellar pitching she’s displayed seen this season, going five strong innings, while only allowing just one run.

The third inning would be a great inning offensively for the Badgers, as they scored six of their 11 runs in the period.

Anytime a team bats through the entire lineup, it's a great inning.

Rylie Crane and Peyton Bannon would each pick up three RBIs during the game, and four players for the Badgers would have multiple hits during the game.

On an eight-game winning streak, the Badgers improve their record to 10-6 as they get ready for another fun Bevo Classic tournament in Texas.

This will be the Badgers' final tournament prior to Big Ten play, and the Badgers will look to keep that eight-game winning streak alive.