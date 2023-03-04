Badgers HC Yvette Healy earns 500th career win

Congratulations to the Wisconsin Badgers Softball Head Coach Yvette Healy on career win 500!

A great accomplishment for an amazing head coach.

The winningest coach in program history gets a career win 500. While at Wisconsin, Healy has 369 wins, as she won 131 games as the Loyola University head coach.

The Badgers hold on to the 3-0 lead and Head Coach Yvette Healy picks up career win No. 500 ‼️



Congratulations, @YvetteHealy ❤️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/X5LdlKSy5t — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 4, 2023

Coach Healy won the Horizon League Coach of the year in 2007 while coaching Loyola University to a Horizon League Championship.

In 2013, Healy led the Wisconsin Badgers Softball team to a Big Ten Tournament Championship.

Former Arkansas head coach and current Florida International University Mike Larabee once said great things would come from Coach Healy as the Wisconsin head coach and he was right.

”Yvette is a coach that I have always had great respect for. Her teams are always very well coached, disciplined, and know how to play the game with energy and passion. She will do an outstanding job in turning around the Wisconsin softball program,” Larabee said.

In her time as the Badger's Head coach, she has taken them to the NCAA tournament 6 times in 12 years. However, the season was canceled due to COVID-19 one year, while the team only played Big Ten games during another year.

Healy picked up her 500th career win against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons as the Badgers shut the Mastodons out 3-0.