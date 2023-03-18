Wisconsin Softball: First half of season recap

The Wisconsin Badgers Softball team started the season shakily, painting the picture that the season was going to be a long one with more downs than ups early on.

To start the season, the Badgers lost four straight games; Granted, two of those losses came against the then-top-25 ranked Oregon Ducks and Ole Miss Rebels.

However, losing to California Baptist University and BYU to start the season added to the rough start.

Losing to those teams has kept the Badgers on the borderline of being a top-25 team. They’ve received votes to be in the top-25 but not enough to crack the top 25 just yet.

But, since losing four straight, the Badgers have gone on to go 13-4.

During those 17 games, the Badgers went on a nine-game winning streak, showcasing what their potential could be this season.

This past weekend, they lost two games to the ranked Texas Longhorns. Prior to that, they were on a great run. However, some may argue the talent they have played hasn't been great, which is true to some extent.

They have played a few ranked teams and picked up a win against No. 9 Alabama in a 7-6 thriller, which provided the Badgers with their 13th victory of the year.

Alright, y'all asked for it! Here's @klinkletter3 crashing into the wall and hanging onto the ball for the final out and capture the victory over the No. 13 Crimson Tide.

While they haven't played the best competition, the Badgers have certainly competed, even beating out a ranked team.

The team has ridden a wave of great play as of late and keeping the momentum will be key!

With Big Ten play approaching, the Badgers should look to continue building on their recent success for a strong start in conference play.

A few key highlights of the season have been:

1. Head Coach Yvette Healy picking up career win No. 500.

2. Beating No. 9 Alabama.

3. The nine-game winning streak, which included two undefeated weekends in a row.

4. Kayla Konwent’s hot streak, batting .333 with 5 home runs and 17 RBI’s.

5. Freshman Ava Kuszak’s first career hit: a homerun.

BOOM

BOOM

ICYMI: First career hit, first career home run for @AvaKuszak!

6. Freshman Emily Bojan’s first career hit: a game-ending 3-RBI double to run rule.

7. Junior pitcher Salo Gabi going 4-1 with an incredible 0.68 ERA

8. Freshman pitcher Paytn Monticelli going 5-1 with a 2.10 ERA