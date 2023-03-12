Wisconsin Softball: Bevo Classic Weekend Recap

The Wisconsin Badgers went to the Bevo Classic tournament as their last tournament before conference play begins.

This weekend had two Top-25 teams on their schedule, as it was a great opportunity to play some tough opponents prior to conference play.

Friday Games 1 and 2

To start the weekend, Wisconsin played against Texas State on Friday.

They would win their first game of the tournament 4-2 in a game that ended in extra innings, as both teams went scoreless for the first 8 innings of play.

In the ninth inning, the Badgers would score four runs before Texas State scored two of their own, falling short of extending the game or winning it in a walk-off fashion.

M9 | Wisconsin 4, Texas State 0



Lots of action here in the ninth capped off by a @Cangelop7 single and the Badgers go up by four #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/X9d1fqf0xL — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 10, 2023

Game two on Friday would be against the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.

The Longhorns would go on to win this one 5-1 in a dominant fashion as the Badgers had just 2 hits in seven innings. Badgers pitcher Paytn Monticelli was handed her first loss of the season, dropping her record to 5-1.

Saturday Games 1 and 2

The Badgers would have a similar Saturday schedule, playing Texas State and then the Texas Longhorns.

Game 1 had a very active first two innings, as there were a combined seven runs during the stretch.

The Badgers found themselves down fast. Texas State scored four runs in the top of the first inning. This didn't stop the Badgers from starting fast themselves; they had a great first inning, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first.

T2 | Wisconsin 4, Texas State 2



The Bobcats score two in the top of the inning but four Badger singles give Wisconsin the lead right back #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/NHaXr2xmYk — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 11, 2023

In the second inning, Texas State would score one run, decreasing the lead to 4-3. After that, the game was scoreless and the Badgers would go on to win 4-3.

Game two of Saturday would be a better game against the Longhorns than the first game.

In the top of the first inning, the Badgers scored two runs to get the game started.

However, the Badgers played sloppy softball, allowing four errors, which led to runs.

In the first inning, the Badgers had an error that would have been the third out of the inning. Instead, the runner reached on an error and the Longhorns capitalized on a two-run homer.

In the bottom of the second inning, Texas would take a lead after scoring three runs, making the score 5-2. In the fourth inning, Texas added to their lead with another run, increasing the deficit to 6-2.

In the fifth inning, Kayla Konwent hit her 4th homerun of the season, cutting the Texas lead to 6-4 with a two-run homer.

T5 | No. 10 Texas 6, Wisconsin 4



HOMERUN to bring the Badgers within 2!#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/eXzKY7mwE1 — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 11, 2023

But, right as the Badgers cut the lead to two, Texas would score a run in the bottom of the fifth, making the score 7-4. The game would go scoreless the rest of the way as Texas would beat the Badgers for a second straight day.

Sunday

Sunday, the Badgers had one very intense game, playing the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide.

In a very back-and-forth game. Alabama would start the game off with a run in the first inning.

However, in the fourth inning is when the back-and-forth action began.

In the top of the fourth, Wisconsin scored two runs, taking a 2-1 lead. Alabama matched those two runs and added another with a 3-run home run, giving them a 4-2 lead at the bottom of the inning.

Wisconsin would turn around immediately in the top of the 5th, returning the favor with three runs of their own to take the lead at 5-4. But, the back-and-forth action continued as Alabama hit another home run, of course being a two-run homer to take the lead back: 6-5 Alabama after the 5th inning.

Alabama’s hot bats were no worry for Wisconsin, as Kayla Konwent would hit the go-ahead 2-run home run to take a 7-6 lead, which the Badgers sustained for the remainder of the game.

As a result, Wisconsin would earn their first win against a Top-25 team this season.