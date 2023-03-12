Wisconsin Softball upsets No. 9 Alabama in close 7-6 win

Upset alert!

The Wisconsin Badgers upset the No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-6 on Sunday, picking up their first Top 25 win of the season.

The Badgers down No. 9 Alabama 7-6 at the Bevo Classic!#NCAASoftball x @BadgerSoftball pic.twitter.com/JtBLuMrIBG — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) March 12, 2023

This was a very intense game that went back and forth throughout.

Maddie Schwartz was credited with the win while Montana Fouts was credited with a loss for Alabama.

Both teams had 3 errors, which resulted in runs for either side in a closely-fought contest.

To start the game, the Alabama Crimson Tide scored on an error by center fielder Molly Schlosser.

The game went scoreless for a few innings until the Wisconsin Badgers scored two in the fourth to take the lead for a half inning.

A double down the left field line by Skylar Sirdashney scored two, which was the only hit of that inning for the Badgers. The runners that scored were hit by the pitch or got on base by an error by the Alabama defense.

T4 | Wisconsn 2, No. 13 Alabama 1



SKYLAR SIRDASHNEY DOES IT AGAIN @skydash02 2-RBI double gives Wisconsin the lead in the fourth‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Pc6YWc2mRy — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 12, 2023

Alabama wasted no time and immediately regained the lead. With two runners on second basemen, Kali Heivilin hit a 3-run homerun to take the lead 4-2.

In the top of the fifth inning, Wisconsin would score a few runs that would take the lead behind second basemen Rylie Cranes RBI-Single and catcher Christaana Angelopulos’ 2-RBI Double. Taking the lead 5-4, headed to the bottom of the five.

Alabama would re-take the lead after designated player Ally Shipman hit a 2-run home run. Alabama would have the lead 6-5 after the 5th inning.

Kayla Konwent belted her 5th home run of the season which would be the deciding run of the game. The two-run homerun would take the lead 7-6 and the Badgers wouldn't give it back as they picked up their 13th win of the season.

T6 | Wisconsin 7, No. 13 Alabama 6



SHE. CAN. NOT. BE. STOPPED. @KKForHisGlory sends one outta here and the Badgers take back the lead #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/HbSz7GV0uR — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) March 12, 2023

You can call that the Badgers' best win of the season as that is their first win against a Top-25 team. The Badgers also thought their red is better than the Crimson Red. If you take a look at the Wisconsin Badgers Softball Twitter post, they posted a bit of shade after that win.