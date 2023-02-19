Wisconsin Softball: Big Ten/ACC Challenge Recap

The Wisconsin Badgers Women's Softball team started their weekend tournament with a nice win over Georgia Tech 6-3.

Badgers remember knocking out Georgia Tech from last year’s softball World Series in the regionals round.

In the win against Georgia Tech, the Badgers showed off their power. They hit 3 home runs, including the first by Ava Kuszak in her collegiate career.

Dubs all around for the Badgers!



Shoutout @AvaKuszak as she hits her first collegiate home run tonight! pic.twitter.com/sy4FRL2TKj — Wisconsin Softball (@BadgerSoftball) February 18, 2023

The Badgers followed up their first win of the season against Georgia Tech with a 2-0 loss to the Louisville Cardinals. In a very close game, the Badgers couldn't get their bats to score any runs to back up starting pitcher Maddie Schwartz, who pitched a complete game and only gave up 2 runs en route to a loss.

The first game on Saturday didn't go as planned, but their second game against Georgia Tech went great. It was another excellent game from the Badgers, as they scored six runs.

Starting pitcher Paytn Monticelli picked up her first win of the season after going six strong innings. Monticelli only gave up one run in her six innings, while striking out seven.

The final game of the tournament was the closest game of the four-game tourney for the Badgers.

To start the game against Louisville, the Badgers jumped on the board fast after an RBI single by Skylar Sirdashney scored Eden Dempsey. Taking a 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning was great, but it didn't last long.

Lousiville immediately tied it up in the bottom of the first. Taylor Roby hit a solo home run to tie it all at 1 after the first inning.

The game was close the entire way. No other runs were scored until the final inning.

In the seventh, the Badgers had a lead-off hit by a pitch to get a runner on base. The opportunity and momentum were now there. Runner on first, no outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Immediately following the hit by pitch, the Lousiville Cardinals turned a double play and eventually got out of the inning with the chance to win the game.

The Badgers were an out away from sending the game to extra innings. However, the Cardinals had won the game with two outs on their minds.

An RBI double by Eaton Lotus scored Vanessa Miller to win the game in walk-off fashion.

The Badgers fell their final game of the ACC/Big Ten challenge to go 2-2 on the weekend falling their record on the season to 2-6.

The Badgers will look to bounce back next weekend at the Joan Joyce Classic in Boca Raton, Florida.