Hockey Badgers in the NHL

As another season winds down toward the playoffs, it’s a great time to take stock of all of the Wisconsin Badgers in the NHL. A robust 13 former Wisconsin players have seen ice time this season, and several of them have been key contributors to their squads.

Joe Pavelski: The elder statesman of this group at 39, Pavelski has been an Energizer Bunny in the league, and is having yet another outstanding season in ‘23-24, his 18th. 26 goals, 37 assists, 63 points, and 11 power-play goals for a player just short of 40 years old is incredible.

But, a notable hole in his resume is a Stanley Cup, which his Dallas Stars might soon remedy as they currently sit tied for the NHL’s second-best record.

Ryan Suter: Just a shade younger than Pavelski and a Badger Hockey legacy defenseman, Suter has had a sterling NHL career (nicknamed “Iron Man”) with 681 points and an absurd 446 consecutive games played. While his numbers have declined this season, his third with Pavelski’s Stars, he’s still a vital cog in their Stanley Cup run.

Craig Smith: Another rock-steady veteran presence for the Stars aka Madison South, Smith has 10 goals in 69 games for the Stars as a 3rd/4th line presence on an excellent team. While the 25 goal-type seasons he had in Nashville earlier in his career are a memory, Smith remains a solid NHL contributor at 34 years old and still has an offensive trick or two up his sleeve.

Cole Caufield: The brightest young Badger star of the bunch, Caufield has been outstanding for the Canadiens when healthy, often contributing highlight-reel goals. About to finish his third full NHL season, Caufield has hit career highs in goals (21), assists (35), points (56), and most importantly, games played (74). The sky appears to be the limit for him.

Trent Frederic: The current Bruin has been a very good two-way forward this season, with 18 goals, 21 assists, and 39 points, while getting solid minutes on both the power play and penalty kill units in Beantown. His play and numbers have gotten steadily better over the past three seasons, so it’s easy to imagine that he’s found an NHL home in Boston.

Ryan McDonagh: Probably the top Badger NHL defenseman since Suter, McDonaugh has had a pair of solid seasons with the Predators after winning two Stanley Cups in Tampa. He’s a guy that just gets the tough stuff done, and can still put some points up, as well.

Dylan Holloway: Although he’s seen less time with the big club in Edmonton during year two, Holloway is still regarded as an intriguing young talent. It’s just been hard for him to carve out minutes playing for one of the NHL’s best teams. He’ll almost certainly build upon his disappointing 32 games/4 points in ‘24-25.

Brendan Smith: Never a high-scoring Defenseman, Smith has carved out a long NHL career by being tough and stout defensively (if, unfortunately, not reliably healthy), and this season with the Devils has been no exception. His 10 points won’t open any eyes, but he’s been solid on the ice for a disappointing squad.

K’Andre Miller: At the top of many breakout lists his first few years in the league, Miller has been a pleasant surprise for the high-flying Rangers the last two years, averaging over 35 points per season and flashing a goal-scoring-friendly offensive upside that hints at a 50+ point future.

Jake McCabe: The tough, veteran blueliner has had a solid first campaign in Toronto with 7 goals, 18 assists, 25 points, and a sterling +18 plus/minus rating for a Leafs squad hoping to finally break through in the playoffs. Although it netted him a fine, the real ones had to appreciate this rink justice move against one of the NHL’s true villains.

Luke Kunin: It’s been an up-and-down season for the sweet-skating C with soft hands, who plays for one of the worst teams in the league in San Jose. 9 goals, 6 assists, and a brutal -28 plus/minus are far from what Kunin was hoping for, but he’s still young (26) and could see a bump next season.

Ty Emberson: The rookie has had a solid first season on the blueline for a brutal Sharks team with 10 points in 30 games. The future appears bright for the young former Badger.

Justin Schultz: Although numerous bouts with injuries have, at times, derailed a promising NHL career, Schultz has been a solid player for 13 NHL seasons. He’s now in Seattle and has 22 points in 66 games for the Kraken this year.