Badgers’ Kyle McClellan, Mathieu De St. Phalle forego extra year to turn pro, transfer portal update

The roster turnover for Wisconsin men’s hockey continues, with goaltender Kyle McClellan and forward Mathieu De St. Phalle signing professional contracts with AHL teams in the last week and losing sophomore forward and leading point-scorer Cruz Lucius to the transfer portal.

McClellan opting to forego his final remaining year of eligibility to turn pro does not come as a shock. The Hobey Baker and Mike Richter award finalist posted 24 wins this season, helping the Badgers to a 13-game turnaround in the win column. McClellan paced the NCAA with a .931 save percentage and seven shutouts this year. He ranked second nationally with a 1.94 goals-against average.

The Iowa Wild, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced on April 8 that McClellan signed a one-way contract for the 2024-25 season, joining the team for the remainder of this year on an amateur tryout deal.

Two-time Badger alternate captain Mathieu De St. Phalle also chose to forego his extra year of eligibility and is off to the AHL, joining the Pittsburgh Penguins AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, on a two-year deal. De St. Phalle just concluded his third-consecutive 20-point season for the Badgers and ranked fifth on the team in both goals and assists.

Like McClellan, De St. Phalle heads to Pennsylvania immediately on an amateur tryout contract.

Portal updates

In a stroke of poor timing, as is often the case with media and breaking news, sophomore standout Cruz Lucius entered the transfer portal after our update last week. Lucius is a big loss for the Badgers, as the forward led the team in points each of his two years in Madison.

The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Lucius in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft before trading his rights to Pittsburgh. The former Minnesota commit will have at least one more pit stop before embarking on his professional career.

Head coach Mike Hastings did make another splash in the portal, bringing in another Mike Richter Award finalist to take over in net for the AHL-bound McClellan. Tommy Scarfone will join the Badgers for his last remaining year of eligibility after posting a 25-9-2 record between the pipes at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Nothing about replacing an all-world goaltender like McClellan is easy, but Scarfone is everything you could want in a transfer. He, like McClellan, is a workhorse who took the lion’s share of starts in the crease last year. The junior from Montreal posted a .925 save percentage and led RIT to four shutouts last season. Wisconsin should have another more-than-capable backstop entering the 2024-25 season.

Recent portal departures Brady Cleveland and Charlie Stramel are the first two former Badgers to make their new collegiate homes official. Cleveland is off to join Colorado College, while Stramel opted to twist the knife a bit for Badger fans by joining conference rival Michigan State.

We will continue to monitor the portal to see where the remaining Badgers land and if Coach Hastings has any more big plays lined up.