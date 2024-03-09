Badgers face must-win after dropping game one to Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are officially kryptonite. The Buckeyes beat the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers for the third straight time, taking a 1-0 lead in the B1G quarterfinal.

For whatever reason, Wisconsin just cannot handle the Buckeyes.

Ohio State finished last in the regular season standings and won only four conference games all year, two of which came against Wisconsin and pumped the brakes on the Badgers’ path to the top seed.

Freshman William Whitelaw scored the only Wisconsin goal in the first period after the Badgers found themselves trailing by a goal early. The game remained scoreless until Max Montez struck for Ohio State 2:21 into the third period.

The Badgers put plenty of dents in the posts as the attack continued to search high and low for goals. They threatened at times in the third, but failed to find the equalizer before watching Montez end it with an empty netter. The recurring power play woes plagued Wisconsin, missing out on both attempts against a struggling penalty kill.

It’s hard to explain this inability to handle the Buckeyes. My theory is Wisconsin let them hang around too long to open the series in Columbus when they failed to score until well into the third period. Letting Ohio State hang around gave them the confidence to skate with the Badgers and they’ve been a different team when they take the ice.

As a result, Wisconsin plays a tense brand of hockey that doesn’t allow the offense to flow easily. They find themselves pressing and it makes the net feel like it’s the size of a basketball hoop.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan got beat to the short side for a power-play goal that he just didn’t see in time, but the Badgers should be more than capable of beating the last-place Buckeyes giving up just two goals. Instead, Wisconsin has unfairly put the burden on McClellan to be near-perfect every night

The fact of the matter is the offense needs to start providing support, and quickly. The Badgers now face a must-win against the seventh-seeded Buckeyes, the team that just beat them for a third straight time, just to force a game three on Sunday. If the offense doesn’t start converting it may not only be an early B1G exit, but a very short NCAA tournament stint.

Game Info

Game 2

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 3 (if necessary)

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA