Badgers get Buckeyes in B1G quarterfinal series

Playoff hockey returns to the Kohl Center for the first time in over a decade as the No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers host the Ohio State Buckeyes March 8-10 in a best-of-three series to advance to the B1G semifinals.

Second-seeded Wisconsin (25-9-2 overall, 16-7-1 B1G) ended the regular season with a split against No. 6 Michigan State, who won the B1G regular season with a 5-2 win over the Badgers to open the series.

The quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Ohio State (12-18-4 overall, 3-18-2 B1G) presents an opportunity for the Badgers to wash the bad taste of losing the B1G out of their mouths and get some payback.

The last-place Buckeyes played a pivotal role in the Badgers’ conference runner-up finish by taking five of a possible six points when the teams met February 16-17 in Columbus, preventing Wisconsin from jumping Michigan State. The Badgers finished two points out of first place.

Penn State swept the Buckeyes to end their regular season, but Ohio State played some pretty good hockey down the stretch, evidenced by taking three of four against Wisconsin and Michigan State back-to-back in February.

The Buckeyes will come to Madison with some confidence having shown they can hang with the Badgers just a few weeks ago.

What to expect

The Buckeyes do not pack much firepower, ranking 44th in goals per game (2.68). They are even worse defensively, where they rank toward the bottom nationally giving up a touch over 3.4 goals per game.

Forwards Stephen Halliday, Scooter Brickey, and Davis Burnside will look to get in the mix, with young defenseman Theo Wallberg always eager to start the break and get involved offensively.

Despite their offensive struggles, Ohio State features an above-average power play that converts 21 percent of the time; however, they are weak against the power play and allow opponents to convert at a clip of 28 percent.

Wisconsin’s power play struggles are no secret. They began 2024 converting just 18 percent with the advantage but have come on lately, scoring a power-play goal in each of their last five games.

The Badgers are converting 29 percent of the time over that stretch. They also remain stout on the penalty kill, where they rank second in the NCAA at just under 90 percent.

Senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle is a player I expect to shine in the postseason, especially because he’s already established a track record.

In last year’s two-game quarterfinal defeat at Michigan, De St. Phalle scored five goals, including a hat trick in game one that nearly willed the Badgers to an upset win.

Senior goaltender and Mike Richter Award finalist Kyle McClellan will look to bounce back against the Buckeyes after not looking like his all-world self in Columbus, and what better time to right those wrongs?

McClellan uncharacteristically allowed six goals in the last series against Ohio State while his save percentage dipped under 89 percent. I do not anticipate a repeat performance this weekend.

An average performance from McClellan is more than enough to win, and I expect him to be sensational this time around.

The Badgers will look to set the tone when the action begins in Madison Friday night at 7 p.m. Game two is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, and game three (if necessary) Sunday at 5 p.m.

Should the Badgers advance, they would host a one-game semifinal against either Minnesota, Michigan, or Notre Dame on Sunday, March 17 to accommodate the WIAA boys basketball tournament on Saturday.

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 8

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 2

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 3 (if necessary)

Date: Saturday, March 9

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA