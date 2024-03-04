Badgers come up short in bid for B1G title, earn split with Spartans to close regular season

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers lost in regulation to the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night, allowing the Spartans to clinch an outright conference title and propelling them to the one-seed in the Big Ten tournament.

Wisconsin (25-9-2 overall, 16-7-1 B1G) bucked their recent tendency to start slow when junior defenseman Daniel Laatsch beat goaltender Trey Augustine on a soft wrister to take the lead in the opening minute.

Michigan State (22-9-3 overall, 16-6-2 B1G) returned the favor minutes later, firing a shot from distance that senior goaltender Kyle McClellan misplayed to allow the equalizer. Jeremy Davidson gave the Spartans the lead later in the first.

The Badgers went to the five-minute power play midway through the second period after Maxim Štrbák sent senior forward Mathieu De St. Phalle face-first into the boards. De St. Phalle got payback by redirecting a shot off the stick of sophomore defenseman Ben Dexheimer into the back of the new.

The battle for the B1G remained tied until Reed Lebster stormed toward the net, stopping on a dime and holding the puck just long enough for McClellan to open his five-hole for the go-ahead goal with 7:10 remaining.

The Spartans added two empty net goals to pad the final score a bit and celebrated the program’s first regular-season conference title with a 5-2 victory.

Wisconsin played well enough to win, outshooting Michigan State 46-26 and consistently creating scoring chances. The Badgers tested Augustine early and often, but the freshman was spectacular in net for the Spartans, making 44 saves in the clinching game.

Sunday’s game had no bearing on the standings, but the Badgers avoided a season sweep to the Spartans and ended the regular season on a high note.

The finale started similarly to Friday, with the Badgers lighting the lamp just 89 seconds into the game. Wisconsin added a power-play goal 95 seconds later, which would be enough to secure the win.

Freshman forward Sawyer Scholl and senior forward Carson Bantle both tallied two goals in the 4-1 win. The win was the Badgers’ 25th of the season, their most since 2000.

What does it mean?

The B1G race was over Friday night, but Saturday’s win was important for the Badgers’ confidence. They avoided losing four straight to Michigan State, and have to come away feeling like they dominated the weekend despite Friday’s result. They also addressed two recent bugaboos by scoring early and on the power play in each game.

Wisconsin is the two-seed in the B1G tournament and will have a chance to avenge their late-season sweep to Ohio State, hosting the Buckeyes in a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 8-10.

Whether you view that as good or bad depends on where you sit in the rest vs. rust debate.

The Badgers have been playing good hockey and will have a chance to keep the train rolling rather than sitting idle for two weeks and jumping into a winner-take-all semifinal. I like Wisconsin’s chances to take two of three from Ohio State, especially after what happened in Columbus just a few weeks ago.

Should the Badgers take care of the Buckeyes, they would host a semifinal game in Madison on March 16, placing them right where they’d be if they earned the top seed.

Quarterfinal

Ohio State @ Wisconsin | Kohl Center - Madison, WI

Game 1: Friday, March 8 - 7:00 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, March 9 - 6:00 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary): Sunday, March 10 - 5:00 p.m.

Click here for the full 2024 B1G tournament bracket.

Senior Night

Wisconsin celebrated their seniors on Saturday night, honoring the class with a presentation prior to the game. I wanted to make sure to shout them out and thank them for all their contributions to the University of Wisconsin.

Carson Bantle, F

Mathieu De St. Phalle, F

Ben Garrity, G

Anthony Kehrer, D

Luke LaMaster, D

Kyle McClellan, G

David Silye, F

Sam Stange, F