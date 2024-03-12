Good news, bad news: Badgers bounced from B1G tourney as struggles with Buckeyes continue

The second-seeded Wisconsin Badgers bowed out of the Big Ten Tournament following their best-of-three quarterfinal loss to the seventh-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes. It was the first seven-over-two upset in the history of the Big Ten and continued a concerning trend of Wisconsin struggling mightily against last-place Ohio State.

Flashback to February 16: Wisconsin traveled to Columbus for a two-game series against an Ohio State team holding only one regulation conference win with hopes of overtaking Michigan State for first place in the Big Ten. The Badgers came out flat and dropped both games, when even one victory may have been enough to grab the top seed and receive a first-round bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Badgers bounced back, sweeping Notre Dame and Penn State before splitting with the Spartans to finish in second place.

Wisconsin had a chance to make things right this past weekend when they welcomed the Buckeyes to the Kohl Center for a best-of-three quarterfinal series in the Big Ten Tournament. Instead, the Badgers came out flat in their first postseason game, a 3-1 loss.

To their credit, the Badgers bounced back on Saturday with a 4-2 win in front of a Big Ten quarterfinal record crowd. It felt like they finally got the monkey off their back and could go into Sunday’s game three with some confidence.

Unfortunately, any momentum generated by Saturday’s win wore off overnight as the lethargic Badgers failed to gain any edge over Ohio State in the series-deciding game. The Badgers desperately needed a strong start, but generated only five shots in the opening period.

The Buckeyes controlled the pace and were by far the more crisp team. Wisconsin spent the evening chasing pucks and fumbling passes as they failed to keep up with Ohio State, who comfortably skated to a 4-1 win and a date in next weekend’s semifinal against Michigan State.

The bad news

The Badgers barely showed signs of life on home ice in a winner-moves-on game. Worse yet, it happened while playing a team with only two conference wins outside their staggering four victories against Wisconsin. Despite freshman Sawyer Scholl being credited with a late goal in the three, the only Wisconsin tally came courtesy of Ohio State’s Theo Wallberg making an errant clearing attempt above his own net.

It was a putrid showing to start the postseason, and it’s inexcusable to lose a playoff series to a bottom-of-the-barrel team when you have national championship aspirations. The Buckeyes do deserve credit. I watched the game with my own eyes, and that was not a team playing last-place hockey. They play the Badgers with a lot of confidence, but Wisconsin is supposed to have the horses to take two out of three, and they barely kept them close.

You have to worry about Wisconsin’s ability to finish. Throughout the season they’ve come on in the third period, where they score nearly 40 percent of their goals; however, the Badgers have had multiple opportunities against both Michigan State and Ohio State to win or stay alive for Big Ten championships in the final frame and the moment was too big.

Wisconsin is not getting bad goaltending. I will say, senior goaltender Kyle McClellan has looked human recently. But the Mike Richter Award candidate’s version of “human” is more than enough for a functioning offense to win games. Sure, McClellan has given up a couple of atypical goals recently, but it’s hard to lean on your goaltending to the extent the Badgers have and expect to continue winning games.

The good news

The Badgers have done a great job beating teams NOT named Ohio State, even if it doesn’t feel like it lately. If you exclude games against the Buckeyes, Wisconsin is 6-2-2 in their last ten against the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and Penn State. For whatever reason they simply cannot beat Ohio State.

It’s been tough to find goals for the Badgers, but it’s not for lack of chances. I’m not sure I’ll have the time, but I’d be curious to go back and count the number of posts Wisconsin has hit over the last month. Surely the offense feels the weight of these struggles and is playing a little tight. With the early exit, they may have a chance to loosen up.

Perhaps the best news for the Badgers is that they have maybe the best goaltender in the country between the pipes. McClellan has been a workhorse this season, starting 36 games and ranking among the best in all major statistical categories. The layoff is undoubtedly good for him, and a rested McClellan is an asset that can help carry a team in the playoffs.

Remember, this is a team that has spent much of the year in the top ten, and they’ve done that by going an admirable 10-6-1 against ranked teams. You have to hope the Ohio State problem is a one-off and trust that Wisconsin can be the team they’ve been against good opposition all year.

I think to some degree the last five games against the Buckeyes give fans flashbacks to the not-so-distant Badgers of the past two years. Mike Hastings and his group took over for a team that went 13-23 last season, and in one year heads a team competing for conference championships and contending for a national championship. And now they have two weeks to get right for the NCAA tournament.

In the meantime, the Badgers sit and watch until their seed is secured next week, praying that Ohio State doesn’t earn an automatic bid.