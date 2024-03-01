Wisconsin vs. Michigan State: Opponent Preview

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers (24-8-2 overall, 15-6-1 Big Ten) are heading into one of the biggest weekends in the program’s history.

The tight battle for the conference title will come down to the final weekend of the season as the Badgers host the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans (21-8-3 overall, 15-5-2 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers need to avoid losing this weekend for a chance at a first-place finish in the Big Ten, which would be the team’s second in the last 20 years.

Michigan State is ahead by two points and has the opportunity to crown themselves as conference champions with just one win against Wisconsin this weekend.

Opponent Preview

The Spartans are coming off of a split series with Ohio State last weekend, but have won four of their last five contests.

Back in November, the Badgers traveled to Munn Ice Arena where they were swept by the conference leaders.

Michigan State plays physically and fast.

The Spartans lead the conference in penalties and are second in points per game. Expect hard contact from the Spartans in a game with massive implications.

The Badgers who have performed the best defensively in the conference will need to keep the prolific offense of Michigan State from putting points on the board to have a shot.

Key Players

Michigan State: Joey Larson

The sophomore forward leads the Spartans in goals this season with 15, more than any Wisconsin player. Joey Larson transferred to Michigan State after playing his freshman season at Northern Michigan where he excelled.

The 6’1 forward has also fared well against Wisconsin with a goal in each of their matchups in early November.

In his debut season with the Spartans, Larson has become the team’s star. In such a highly anticipated matchup with the conference title on the line, there is no doubt that Michigan State will look to its best goal scorer to find the net against the Badgers.

Wisconsin: David Silye

Senior forward, David Silye has heated up over the course of the last month.

The Canada native found the back of the net four times this month, including two crucial goals against Notre Dame that propelled the Badgers to a win.

Silye will be closing out his first season with the Badgers after following head coach Mike Hastings from Minnesota State.

The senior has integrated nicely into the Wisconsin offense as a facilitator with 18 assists. He has also scored eight goals on the season, four of which came in the last month.

Expect Hastings to rely on his guy for significant offensive production in this series as the Badger coach and senior forward who is catching fire both look to make their mark in their first season with the Wisconsin hockey program.