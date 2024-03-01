What’s at stake when Michigan State visits the Badgers at the Kohl Center?

All you can ask for going into the final weekend of the regular season is a chance. No. 4 Wisconsin (24-8-2 overall, 15-6-1 B1G) weathered the storm by escaping Penn State with a sweep that included an overtime win on Saturday. They sit two points back of No. 6 Michigan State (21-8-3 overall, 15-5-2 B1G) and control their destiny, hosting the Spartans for two games to close the regular season.

More on that in a moment. First, let’s take a look at what the Badgers are up against.

Who are the Spartans?

Michigan State likes to run and gun, scoring nearly four goals per game. They spread the wealth among their young core of underclassmen forwards Joey Larsen, Karsen Dorwart, Isaac Howard, and defenseman Artyon Levshunov. All four have registered 30 points this season.

The Spartans are not weak defensively, but they’ll give up a few goals and rely on the offense to win the game. Expect them to lean on freshman goaltender Trey Augustine, who gives up nearly three goals per game in his 29 starts this year (19-7-2).

In their earlier meeting, Michigan State swept Wisconsin (remember this for later). The Spartans split with Ohio State last weekend setting the table for what’s next...

What’s at stake?

If the Badgers can take four of the six points this weekend they’ll tie Michigan State as B1G co-champions. It comes down to this:

Wisconsin wins the B1G with:

A sweep including at least one regulation win

Wisconsin and Michigan State tie with:

A Wisconsin sweep with two overtime wins

A Wisconsin regulation win and a Michigan State overtime win

Michigan State wins the B1G with:

Any regulation win or combination of at least three points over the two-game series

As far as seeding is concerned, the first tiebreaker goes to the team with the best regular season points percentage among tied teams—and Michigan State swept Wisconsin in regulation earlier this season. Two wins would be Wisconsin’s best bet to earn the top seed.

Either way, the Badgers will return home for the conference tourney. As a two they’d host Ohio State in a three-game series March 8-10. A one-seed earns a bye straight to a one-game semifinal on March 17.

What Wisconsin needs to do

As sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, senior goaltender Kyle McClellan remains a player to watch this series. It’s justified, he’s among the favorites to win the Mike Richter Award. The netminder leads the nation with a .932 save percentage and is second nationally giving up 1.897 goals against average. When he’s on, the Badgers like their chances to win any game.

Wisconsin efficiently distributes the puck offensively, but look for sophomore Simon Tassy to be a spark plug. He often helps extend possessions and is a nuisance on the forecheck, making an impact without always being on the scoresheet. Good things seem to happen when Tassy gets involved.

The Kohl Center should be buzzing with some extracurriculars planned on both nights. Friday is Fan Appreciation Night. The first 5,000 fans will receive a “75 Years of Wisconsin Hockey” towel. On Saturday they’ll recognize the seniors in a pre-game ceremony (I haven’t found a list of seniors to be honored, I’ll try to shout them out in the recap).

Notes from the author

I’m wondering why the brain trusts at Big Ten Network and Fox Sports couldn’t be flexible with their hockey broadcast on Friday night?

Instead of Wisconsin and Michigan State, BTN is airing Michigan at Minnesota. I get that those teams have brand appeal and hockey history, but this is for the 2023-24 B1G regular season championship.

This weekend has been on the radar for a while, I think with any foresight you could shuffle some travel arrangements for the conference-deciding series. This feels like a miss for the conference and the network.

Oh well, join me on B1G+, will you?

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, March 1

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 2

Date: Saturday, March 2

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Place: Madison, WI | Kohl Center

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA