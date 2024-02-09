Badgers HC Mike Hastings breaks down 4-2 win over Notre Dame

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers returned to the win column with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first of the two-game series on Friday night.

It was an intriguing start for the Badgers, who had opportunities and outshot the Fighting Irish 18-7, yet found themselves trailing 2-0 after the first period, thanks to goals from Hunter Strand and Tyler Carpenter.

After missing out on a five-minute power play earlier in the period, Wisconsin finally found paydirt when Christian Fitzgerald weaved past the defense for a smooth goal at the 19:22 mark of the second period.

Just 15 seconds later, David Silye connected on a goal off a pass from Cruz Lucius, which served as the equalizer for the Badgers before the former scored the go-ahead score just 1:10 into the third period.

With the win, the Badgers improved to 21-6-2 on the season, which they’ll look to add to when they finish the series against Notre Dame on Saturday, with face-off set for 6:00 P.M. CT.

Speaking to reporters after the game, head coach Mike Hastings pointed out the team’s resiliency and praised the crowd for their energy as Wisconsin completed the comeback.

Listen to Hastings’s entire statement after the Badgers’ 4-2 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Stay tuned for all the Badgers postgame coverage coming soon!