Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame: Opponent Preview

The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Hockey team (20-6-2 overall, 11-4-1 Big Ten) will play another pair of games this weekend against the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame (14-12-2 overall, 8-8-2 Big Ten) at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The Badgers will be in search of a perfect weekend after suffering a loss and a tie against No. 8 Minnesota last weekend.

Wisconsin and Notre Dame will clash for the final two games of their four-game season series. The Badgers championed the first two games of the series after they swept the Fighting Irish back in January at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana.

After a defensively dominated weekend against the Gophers, expect Mike Hastings and the Badgers to get back to the fast-paced offensive style of play that we have seen f of the season.

Wisconsin will be hungry to find the back of the net after being held to just one goal in each matchup against Minnesota, especially against a Notre Dame team that was on the receiving end of a season-high seven-goal onslaught from the Badgers, on Jan. 6.

Wisconsin stands at second in the Big Ten behind No. 9 Michigan State (18-7-3 overall, 12-4-2 Big Ten).

As the end of the season looms nearer, each Big Ten matchup is crucial to the Badgers before they meet up with the Spartans for their final matchup the first weekend of March.

Opponent Preview

The Badgers will face a hot Notre Dame team that has won four of its last five matchups including an impressive 4-1 victory against the Big Ten-leading Michigan State on Feb. 2.

The Fighting Irish currently stand in fourth place in the Big Ten, two points behind third-place Minnesota and 13 points behind first-place Michigan State.

With six conference matchups left Notre Dame is still very alive and has a chance to make a late push in the Big Ten standings.

Key Players

Notre Dame: Landon Slaggert

The six-foot senior forward leads the Fighting Irish in goals with an impressive 16 goals on the season.

Slaggert ranks 13th in goals in the country and is tied for second in the Big Ten.

Of Notre Dame’s 28 games this season the South Bend native has scored at least one goal in 12 contests, including the Jan. 6 matchup with the Badgers.

No doubt the Fighting Irish will look to their top goal scorer to get them on the board against the stifling Wisconsin defense.

Wisconsin: Kyle McClellan

McClellan has proved to be a major factor in the success of the Badger men’s hockey team this season.

The 6’1 goalie ranks third in the country in goals allowed per game with a 1.877 average.

McClellan has shut out opponents seven times already this season and holds the highest save percentage in the Big Ten.

Against a Notre Dame team that ranks sixth in the Big Ten in goals scored per game, the Badgers goalie is in a good position to have a dominating weekend.