Wisconsin visits Penn State needing a sweep to keep pace in Big Ten

The No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers men’s hockey team fell only two spots in the USCHO rankings after being swept at last-place Ohio State last weekend.

The Badgers (22-8-2 overall, 13-6-1 B1G) passed up a golden opportunity to take sole ownership of first place in the conference by allowing the Buckeyes to triple their B1G win total on the year.

Wisconsin trails Michigan State by five points in their quest for a B1G regular season title and get the conference leaders at home in next weekend’s season finale. The Spartans host last-place Ohio State in their penultimate series, and barring a Buckeye sweep the Badgers will need to win out to overtake Michigan State.

This weekend, Wisconsin heads to Hockey Valley to take on Penn State (13-14-3 overall, 5-12-3 B1G), another team firmly entrenched in the basement of the B1G standings. The Nittany Lions lost both games to the Badgers earlier this year by three-goal margins, but notched their fourth-ranked win of the season splitting last week with then-No. 14 Michigan.

What does Wisconsin need to do to get back on track?

I touched on it in last weekend’s keys to the series, but they cannot afford to let inferior teams hang around. They did in both games against Ohio State and both turned into very bad losses. The Badgers need to set the tone and dictate tempo throughout the series to avoid another upset. Wisconsin only has two first-period goals in February and will need to break that trend to avoid giving Penn State any momentum.

It’s tough to quantify luck, but Wisconsin needs to find some. The offense has created no shortage of opportunities lately but is only averaging two goals per game this month thanks in large part to the posts and plenty of near misses. The Badgers averaged over 3.5 goals per game prior to February.

Despite their record, Penn State is capable of lighting the lamp. They rank 13th in scoring offense but are anchored by a defense allowing the second most goals per game, compared to Wisconsin allowing the second least.

Senior goaltender Kyle McClellan is on everyone’s end-of-season awards watchlist, but struggled last weekend against the Buckeyes. If McClellan can get back in rhythm and shut the door on Penn State the Badgers should have the firepower to get back to their winning ways.

I wrote about it the last few weeks, but Wisconsin has struggled on the power play this month going just 2-for-15. Nothing kickstarts the offense like tucking one away with the man advantage, and the Badgers could use a spark this weekend.

Penn State smells blood in the water and will get an extra surge of adrenaline with their senior weekend festivities set for the Badgers’ visit. Wisconsin needs to weather the storm and avoid playing down to their opponent. Should they come away with a sweep of the Nittany Lions, next week’s matchup with Michigan State will be for all the marbles; however, as we learned last week, the Badgers better not get caught looking ahead.

Game Info

Game 1

Date: Friday, February 23

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Place: University Park, PA | Pegula Ice Arena

TV: B1G+ Radio: 1310 WIBA

Game 2

Date: Saturday, February 2

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Place: University Park, PA | Pegula Ice Arena

TV: BTN+ Radio: 1310 WIBA